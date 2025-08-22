Thieves steal Siaya County vehicle and abandon it after running out of fuel (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - A vehicle belonging to Siaya County Government that had been stolen was recovered just 2 kilometers from the spot where it had been parked.

It is believed that the vehicle ran out of fuel and also developed a puncture, forcing the thieves to ditch it.

This incident marks the second case of car theft in the county within a short span.

Only days ago, a Siaya resident lost her vehicle under similar circumstances, raising concerns about the growing trend of vehicle theft in the County.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since launched a probe into the matter.

They are pursuing crucial leads to establish whether the two incidents are connected and to apprehend those behind the thefts.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant as investigations continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST