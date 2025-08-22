Mixed reactions as Government announces plans to relocate the Kenya National Archives from Nairobi CBD to a ‘secure and quiet’ location





Friday, August 22, 2025 - The Government has unveiled plans to relocate the iconic Kenya National Archives from its current site in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), citing heightened security concerns.

Gender and Culture Principal Secretary, Ummi Bashir, speaking on Thursday, August 21st, said the decision followed recent youth protests in the city, during which demonstrators reportedly attempted to torch the historic building.

PS Bashir explained that moving the Archives to a quieter and more secure location would better protect the country’s heritage while also providing a more conducive environment for researchers.

“We would like to safeguard the assets in this building and take them to an environment where researchers can work seamlessly and comfortably,” she stated.

The National Archives, located between Tom Mboya Street and Moi Avenue, is both a heritage site and a popular Nairobi landmark.

Established in the 1930s as the headquarters of National and Grindlays Bank, the building was later converted into the Kenya National Archives through an Act of Parliament two years after independence.

It houses over 40,000 historical photographs, parliamentary records, artefacts, and African art collections, with recent additions including more than 300,000 digitised colonial-era files returned by the UK.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions.

While some Kenyans welcomed the move as necessary for security and preservation, others expressed skepticism, speculating on hidden agendas to seize the prime CBD property.

Many Nairobians also joked that without the iconic landmark, meeting friends in town would become more confusing.