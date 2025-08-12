The notorious Panga Boys captured on camera staging a daring daylight attack in Ukunda while armed with crude weapons (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Fear gripped the coastal town of Ukunda after the infamous Panga Boys gang was captured on camera staging a daring daylight attack while armed with crude weapons.

In the disturbing footage, the gang members are seen moving in a pack, brandishing machetes, clubs, and other crude weapons as they confront their targets.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened in a busy part of town, sending pedestrians and traders scattering for safety.

Several shops were reportedly looted during the attack, with terrified residents locking themselves indoors.

The Panga Boys, who have been linked to a string of violent robberies, muggings, and assaults along Kenya’s Coast, are known for their brutal, indiscriminate attacks.

Their ability to operate in broad daylight has raised serious concerns over insecurity in the area and laxity among security officers.

Local leaders are now urging the Government to deploy more security personnel in Ukunda to restore calm and protect residents from the menace of armed gangs.

Watch the footage.

The notorious Panga Boys stage a daring daylight attack in Ukunda pic.twitter.com/hhqIofhaUK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST