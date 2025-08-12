The notorious Panga Boys captured on camera staging a daring daylight attack in Ukunda while armed with crude weapons (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Fear gripped the coastal town of Ukunda after the infamous Panga Boys gang was captured on camera staging a daring daylight attack while armed with crude weapons.
In the disturbing footage, the gang members are seen moving
in a pack, brandishing machetes, clubs, and other crude weapons as they
confront their targets.
Eyewitnesses say the incident happened in a busy part of
town, sending pedestrians and traders scattering for safety.
Several shops were reportedly looted during the attack, with
terrified residents locking themselves indoors.
The Panga Boys, who have been linked to a string of violent
robberies, muggings, and assaults along Kenya’s Coast, are known for their
brutal, indiscriminate attacks.
Their ability to operate in broad daylight has raised
serious concerns over insecurity in the area and laxity among security
officers.
Local leaders are now urging the Government to deploy more
security personnel in Ukunda to restore calm and protect residents from the
menace of armed gangs.
Watch the footage.
The notorious Panga Boys stage a daring daylight attack in Ukunda pic.twitter.com/hhqIofhaUK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
