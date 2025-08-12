Concerned motorists confront a heavily drunk truck driver along a major highway after he nearly caused an accident (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Motorists along a busy Kenyan highway were left in shock after a heavily intoxicated truck driver was spotted dangerously swerving across lanes, putting countless lives at risk.

In a video shared online, the concerned motorists are seen confronting the heavily drunk driver and forcing him out of the driver's seat.

He was struggling to speak coherently and barely able to maintain his balance.

Eyewitnesses say the driver had been operating the truck recklessly for several kilometers, narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles.

The quick intervention by other motorists prevented a major road tragedy.

The motorists immediately called the police, who arrived on the scene and took the driver into custody.

The truck was later towed to the nearest police station as part of ongoing investigations.

