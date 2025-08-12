Brazen Heist! CCTV captures thieves stealing KSh 5 million worth of electronics from a business premise at Olive City Plaza in Eldoret (VIDEO)



Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - In a calculated nighttime burglary, two unidentified men were caught on CCTV at Olive City Plaza in Eldoret on the night of August 10th, stealing goods worth over Ksh 5 million from a computer and laptop store.

Security footage shows the suspects stuffing high-end laptops, desktops, and accessories into gunny bags before vanishing into the night.

The entire operation lasted only minutes, suggesting a well-planned heist.

Authorities believe the stolen items were loaded into a getaway vehicle stationed nearby.

Police are now reviewing the footage and appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the culprits.

Watch the footage.

