The moment youths in Githurai chased police away and opened Thika Road after it had been closed ahead of the CHAN match in Kasarani Stadium (VIDEO)



Friday, August 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Githurai on Friday after a group of rowdy youths clashed with police officers who had blocked a section of Thika Road ahead of the highly anticipated CHAN match between Harambee Stars and Madagascar at Kasarani Stadium.

In a viral video, the defiant youths can be seen shouting and hurling insults at the officers before forcefully removing barriers placed on the busy highway.

The situation quickly escalated as the crowd overpowered the police, reclaiming the road and allowing vehicles to pass through.

Motorists and commuters who had been stranded in heavy traffic cheered as the youths celebrated their “victory”.

Police later returned in larger numbers to restore order.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments