A man spotted ferrying maize fodder for his cattle using his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon along Thika Road - Huyu lazima ni Mkikuyu (VIDEO)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kenyans on social media were left in stitches after a video emerged showing a man transporting maize fodder in his sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon along Thika Road.

The luxury SUV, which costs tens of millions, is often associated with the rich and famous, yet this particular owner decided to turn it into a makeshift pickup.

The sight of the flashy German machine transporting maize fodder caused endless banter online, with netizens joking that the owner must be a Kikuyu.

Some applauded the man for staying true to his roots despite owning such an expensive car, while others wondered why he couldn’t hire a Probox.

Either way, the hilarious clip has once again proven that Kenyans can find humor in just about anything.

Watch the video.

A man spotted ferrying maize fodder for his cattle using his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon along Thika Road pic.twitter.com/gdmhvqwvgR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 22, 2025

