A man spotted ferrying maize fodder for his cattle using his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon along Thika Road - Huyu lazima ni Mkikuyu (VIDEO)

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kenyans on social media were left in stitches after a video emerged showing a man transporting maize fodder in his sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon along Thika Road.
The luxury SUV, which costs tens of millions, is often
associated with the rich and famous, yet this particular owner decided to turn
it into a makeshift pickup.
The sight of the flashy German machine transporting maize
fodder caused endless banter online, with netizens joking that the owner must
be a Kikuyu.
Some applauded the man for staying true to his roots despite
owning such an expensive car, while others wondered why he couldn’t hire a
Probox.
Either way, the hilarious clip has once again proven that
Kenyans can find humor in just about anything.
Watch the video.
A man spotted ferrying maize fodder for his cattle using his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon along Thika Road pic.twitter.com/gdmhvqwvgR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 22, 2025
