Members of the public captured on camera looting cooking oil from an overturned truck in Kisii as police watch helplessly (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Chaos erupted on a busy highway after a truck carrying hundreds of litres of cooking oil overturned, triggering a frenzied looting spree.

A video circulating online shows rowdy members of the public swarming the wreckage, hauling away containers of cooking oil, while the truck’s driver remained trapped inside.

In a shocking twist, uniformed police officers are seen on the scene, visibly outnumbered and unable to stop the brazen theft.

At one point, an officer was forced to fire into the air in a desperate attempt to scatter the crowd.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with Kenyans questioning both the morality of the looters and the apparent helplessness of law enforcement.

Watch the video.

Members of the public captured on camera looting cooking oil from an overturned truck in Kisii as police watch helplessly pic.twitter.com/W5T2kFhF68 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

