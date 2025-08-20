The moment a mourner accidentally slipped and fell into the grave during a burial ceremony (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - There was drama at a burial ceremony after a mourner accidentally slipped and fell into the open grave.

In a viral video making rounds online, the man can be seen standing close to the edge of the grave as the casket was being lowered.

Suddenly, he lost his balance and tumbled inside, sending mourners screaming.

Luckily, the man was pulled out moments later with only minor injuries, though clearly shaken and embarrassed.

The bizarre incident has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens finding humor in the unexpected fall.

Watch the video.

Even the camera person almost got shocked.🙄🙆 pic.twitter.com/0FF2TEGKKk — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) August 18, 2025

