The moment a mourner accidentally slipped and fell into the grave during a burial ceremony (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - There was drama at a burial ceremony after a mourner accidentally slipped and fell into the open grave.
In a viral video making rounds online, the man can be seen
standing close to the edge of the grave as the casket was being lowered.
Suddenly, he lost his balance and tumbled inside, sending
mourners screaming.
Luckily, the man was pulled out moments later with only
minor injuries, though clearly shaken and embarrassed.
The bizarre incident has since sparked mixed reactions
online, with many netizens finding humor in the unexpected fall.
Watch the video.
Even the camera person almost got shocked.🙄🙆 pic.twitter.com/0FF2TEGKKk— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) August 18, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments