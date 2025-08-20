A young man beaten up and robbed after picking up a strange LADY at a club along Thika Road - She works in cahoots with the thugs (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A young man is nursing injuries after what was meant to be a fun night out turned into a nightmare.
According to reports, the victim picked up a lady from a
popular club along Thika Road, hoping to enjoy her company after buying
her drinks.
Unbeknownst to him, the lady was working with a gang of
ruthless thugs.
Moments after leaving the club together, the unsuspecting
man was ambushed by the woman’s accomplices, who viciously beat him up before
robbing him of his valuables, including his phone, cash, and personal
belongings.
A video shared online shows the victim, bruised and shaken,
recounting how the lady lured him into the trap.
He narrated that after enjoying drinks together, they left
the club, only to be attacked by thugs lying in wait.
The woman is believed to have been working in cahoots with
the gang, targeting men in entertainment joints along Thika Road.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
