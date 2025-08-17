The moment angry boda boda riders torched a car along Thika Road after it knocked down and killed one of their own (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Chaos erupted along the busy Thika Superhighway after a boda boda rider was knocked down and killed by a motorist, sparking fury from fellow riders.

Dozens of boda boda operators who were nearby rushed to the scene of the tragic accident and turned their anger on the motorist’s vehicle.

Within minutes, they surrounded the car, forced the driver out, and set it ablaze using petrol from one of their motorbikes.

Traffic came to a complete standstill as shocked motorists and passengers watched helplessly while the vehicle went up in flames.

A video shared online shows plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky as the angry riders surround the vehicle.

Police officers later arrived to restore order.

The moment angry boda boda riders torched a car along Thika Road after it knocked down and killed one of their own pic.twitter.com/oioSULOa77 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 18, 2025

