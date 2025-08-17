Limuru businessman collapses and dies, hours after arriving home from Kitui, where he had gone to seek ‘spiritual assistance’ for his struggling business







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Police in Limuru have launched investigations after a businessman collapsed and died under mysterious circumstances, just hours after returning home from Kitui, where he had reportedly gone to seek spiritual assistance for his struggling butchery business.

The deceased, identified as Paul Kimani Karanja, 50, arrived home on Friday night and informed his wife about the trip, saying he had sought divine intervention as his business had been performing poorly.

Moments later, he excused himself to go to the toilet, where he collapsed and died.

His lifeless body was discovered in the toilet hours later.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and further investigations.

According to authorities, the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Detectives have indicated that they will also visit the church in Kitui where Kimani allegedly sought prayers, as part of the ongoing probe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST