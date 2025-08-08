The Buru Buru woman captured on CCTV last year threatening her husband with a knife captured in new footage doing the same about 2 weeks ago (VIDEO)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - She’s at it again! The notorious Buru Buru woman, who shocked Kenyans last year when CCTV footage showed her threatening her husband with a knife, has been caught on camera pulling the same stunt, barely a year later.

The latest footage, recorded about two weeks ago, captures yet another heated domestic dispute, with the woman brandishing a kitchen knife at her visibly shaken husband.

The tense moment ended only after other occupants of the house rushed in to restrain her.

Last year’s clip went viral, sparking outrage and calls for her arrest.

It is still unclear if any action was taken at the time, but the repeat incident has reignited a fierce debate on domestic violence and how repeat offenders are handled.

Last year’s incident.

Last year pic.twitter.com/hRLbKlj4Vs — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) August 8, 2025

She was captured on CCTV threatening her husband again two weeks ago.

We are so Loud when women are the victims of GBV,



But Men wanakapitia huku nje



Bro, why open the door for a psycho, na hadi kuna restraining order?



Awekwe Mathare. Ladies, no day utashinda Dume na nguvu



Anakuacha tu coz he's a gentleman, otherwise unaeza okota meno Sugoi pic.twitter.com/du1HzA5I8O — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) August 8, 2025

