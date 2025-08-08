Passengers confront drunk matatu driver after near-death scare on Mombasa Road (VIDEO)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - Drama unfolded after passengers realised their driver was heavily drunk after he almost caused a serious accident along the busy Mombasa Road.

In a now-viral video, a passenger can be heard accusing the driver of reckless driving and endangering their lives.

“Driver amelewa na anatuendesha vile anafikiria,” he was heard lamenting as he recorded the video.

The visibly agitated passengers forced the driver to pull over at a nearby petrol station, where they dragged him from the driver’s seat.

The furious passengers demanded a refund of their fare before boarding another vehicle to continue their journey.

Watch the video.

Passengers confront drunk matatu driver after near-death scare on Mombasa Road pic.twitter.com/pVfgYpoRMw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 9, 2025

