Gen Z lady turns into a mama mboga due to lack of formal job after graduating from Kenyatta University with a Bachelor of Commerce (VIDEOs)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A Gen Z lady has set social media abuzz after revealing that she now works as a mama mboga to survive, despite graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Kenyatta University.

In viral videos, the ambitious graduate is seen confidently arranging tomatoes, sukuma wiki, and onions at her roadside stall.

She says the tough job market left her with no choice but to venture into small-scale business to make ends meet.

Her academic journey was nothing short of impressive, scoring 409 marks in KCPE, a B in KCSE, and successfully completing her BCom degree.

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many praised her resilience, hard work, and refusal to remain idle, while others lamented about Kenya’s rising youth unemployment that is forcing even highly educated graduates into menial jobs.

Gen Z lady turns into a mama mboga due to lack of formal job after graduating from Kenyatta University with a Bachelor of Commerce pic.twitter.com/2WhF49e3u5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 9, 2025

