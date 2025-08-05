Tense moment Gen-Z ‘Traitor’ KASMUEL was cornered by rowdy youth during CHAN Championship in Kasarani, forcing GSU officers to rescue him (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the Kasarani Stadium during the CHAN Championship between Kenya and DR Congo when self-proclaimed Gen-Z activist, Kasmuel McOure, was confronted by rowdy youth.

The chaos erupted the moment the controversial figure, who has been labeled a “traitor” by sections of the Gen-Z movement, was spotted leaving the stadium after the match.

A group of rowdy youth quickly surrounded him, hurling insults and some extorting money from him.

The situation escalated rapidly, forcing General Service Unit (GSU) officers on duty to intervene.

In the video, the officers are seen shielding Kasmuel and ushering him into his car as the agitated youth continue shouting.

Kasmuel has been facing criticism for abandoning the Gen-Z movement and supporting the Government after joining the ODM party.

The moment Gen-Z ‘Traitor’ KASMUEL was cornered by rowdy youth during CHAN Championship in Kasarani pic.twitter.com/SEcC5kcP1c — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025

