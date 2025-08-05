A traffic police boss confronts GEORGE RUTO’s matatu crew for flouting traffic rules - The conductor arrogantly hurls unprintable insults at him (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Drama unfolded on a busy road in Nairobi Central Business District after a senior traffic police officer confronted a matatu belonging to President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, for flouting traffic rules.

The police boss flagged down the flashy matatu dubbed Matrix after it was spotted picking and dropping passengers at an undesignated spot, causing a traffic snarl-up.

Instead of cooperating, the crew reacted with open defiance.

In the video, the conductor is heard arrogantly hurling unprintable insults at the officer, drawing the attention of onlookers.

Shockingly, the tirade continued despite the police boss maintaining composure and warning the crew against breaking the law.

Watch the video.

A traffic police boss confronts GEORGE RUTO’s matatu crew! The conductor arrogantly insults him pic.twitter.com/ANfaA36JBr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025

