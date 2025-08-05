What detectives recovered from the home of Tiktoker OMONDI OKINDO alias Hon. Mosquito after he incited the public through a viral Tiktok video - Is he radicalized? (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Detectives have arrested Shedrack Omondi Okindo, alias Hon. Mosquito, in connection with a seditious video that was widely circulated on TikTok on August 1st, 2025.

The inflammatory clip, which contained threats of violence and incitement against public order, quickly went viral, triggering public concern and swift action from security agencies.

Following forensic leads, detectives trailed Okindo to his hideout in the Miritini area of Mombasa County, where he was swiftly apprehended.

A subsequent search of his residence revealed the following: two pairs of tactical combat fatigues, a notebook with the writings, "We are going to apply guerrilla resistance tactics - Justice to all freedom heroes", three mobile phones, assorted documents linked to the Justice Direction Party, among other items.

Okindo is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance.

