State House responds to claims of ‘fake bodas bodas’ and youths being shortchanged in RUTO’s empowerment programme





Saturday, August 16, 2025 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has dismissed claims that Nairobi youth were shortchanged during President William Ruto’s empowerment programme held on Saturday, August 9th, at State House grounds.

The event saw thousands of young people gather as the President unveiled an array of items meant to kickstart small-scale ventures.

Among the distributed wares were motorcycles, water tanks, catering equipment, sewing machines, hawking trolleys, and event organizing materials.

Allegations later surfaced online that some of the targeted beneficiaries did not receive the promised items.

One youth claimed that he was denied a motorcycle despite being assured of one and alleged he later received threats for speaking out.

In a statement issued on X, Hussein Mohamed rubbished the reports, saying that all 11,000 participants benefited as envisioned by the President.

He explained that the youth had been organized into 1,100 registered groups of ten members each, with proposals submitted, approved, and funded. Group chairpersons oversaw the orderly distribution process.

“A total of 1,100 registered groups from Nairobi submitted proposals for their empowerment programmes or projects, all approved, all funded, all received,” Hussein stated.

He criticized sections of the media for relying on two dissenting voices against thousands of beneficiaries, terming the reports as misleading.

Besides the distributed wares, President Ruto also pledged KSh 50,000 for each group of 70 youth in every ward nationwide to boost self-employment ventures.

The initiative marked his return to grassroots empowerment after months of delegating the programme to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.