Nigerian man sentenced to 8 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking cocaine in Nairobi







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - The Milimani Law Courts has sentenced Nigerian national Alabi Tunde Lateef to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of trafficking narcotic drugs valued at Ksh. 890,800.

The court heard that on September 11th, 2017, at the General Post Office (GPO) area in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), Lateef was found trafficking by conveying 75.4 grammes of cocaine with a street value of Ksh. 377,000.

On the same day, at Kasarani’s Mwiki area, he was also found trafficking by storing 102.7 grammes of cocaine worth Ksh. 513,800.

Chief Magistrate Hon. Susan Shitubi handed him eight years’ imprisonment for each of the two counts, with the sentences to run concurrently, after ruling that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Prosecution, led by Counsels Wanjiru Naomi and Nyakira Kibera, called four witnesses whose evidence was instrumental in securing the conviction.





