End of the road for former UDA nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA as IEBC gazettes her replacement in Senate







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Erastus Ethekon, has officially gazetted Consolata Nabwire as the new nominee replacing Gloria Orwoba in the Senate.

Orwoba, who had been nominated by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), lost her seat after the High Court in Nairobi dismissed her petition challenging her expulsion from the ruling party.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the matter had already been properly handled by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

In a gazette notice issued on Friday, August 15th, Ethekon confirmed Nabwire’s appointment to the Senate, where she will serve for the remainder of the term until the 2027 General Elections.

Orwoba’s troubles with UDA began in April when she was spotted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the company of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who had just returned from the United States.

The party accused her of promoting the agenda of rival political formations, a move it termed as indiscipline. She was summoned before a disciplinary committee, which later resolved to expel her.

Her initial petition in May temporarily blocked Nabwire’s nomination, but the courts have since cleared the way for her replacement.

The Senator’s ouster adds to her legal woes. In July, a Nairobi court fined her KSh 10.5 million for defaming Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye and ordered her to issue a public apology.

Meanwhile, Orwoba has shifted allegiance to the opposition and is expected to contest the Bobasi parliamentary seat in 2027 under Matiang’i’s political camp.

