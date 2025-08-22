“Somebody’s future wife’ - Netizens react to viral video of a LADY getting wild in a city club (WATCH)

Friday, August 22, 2025 - A video of a bold slay queen having a good time in a city club has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Dressed in a blue jeans and black t-shirt, the
unapologetic slay queen is seen puffing shisha like a pro while vibing to the
music.
While some admired her confidence, others
raised concerns about reputation and health.
Many questioned whether such public antics
could have long-term consequences, especially when the footage spreads online.
Health-conscious viewers also pointed out the
risks of excessive shisha smoking, citing its known side effects.
