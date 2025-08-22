Man set to divorce his wife over her bold request during ‘mechi’ - ‘She must have done it with another man’ (LOOK)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a woman revealed the rather unusual reason her friend’s marriage is allegedly ending.

In a viral Facebook post, she claimed her friend’s husband has filed for divorce - all because his wife asked him to spice things up in the bedroom.

The wife reportedly made a bold request, only for the man to flip it into suspicion.

According to the post, the husband accused his wife of “learning the move elsewhere” and insisted that another man must have been the one who introduced her to the idea.

Shocked netizens couldn’t believe that a marriage could collapse over such a request.

“Man set to divorce wife because she begged him for h3ad. He claims another man has been giving it to her,” the post read.

The revelation quickly sparked mixed reactions across Facebook.

Some commenters slammed the husband as insecure and petty, arguing that couples should feel free to explore intimacy within marriage.

Others, however, sided with him, claiming the wife’s request might indeed suggest outside influence.





