Bomet Governor HILLARY BARCHOK’s first wife, SALINE, sparks concern with distressing social media posts hinting at troubled marriage





Friday, August 22, 2025 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s first wife, Saline, has set tongues wagging after a series of emotional social media posts that appear to point to turbulence in her marriage.

In the posts, which have since gone viral, Saline poured out her heart in cryptic yet painful messages, leaving many of her followers deeply concerned about her well-being.

She spoke of betrayal, heartbreak, and the struggles of holding on to a troubled relationship.

“Cry today, slay tomorrow. Heartbreak is temporary but comeback is permanent,” one of her posts read.

In another, she warned, “Usione simba amenyeshewa ukadhani ni paka.”

Her emotional updates have fueled speculation among Kenyans online, with many interpreting them as a direct reflection of her strained marriage to the Governor.

According to insiders, alleged infidelity is at the center of the marital woes.

Saline had earlier shared a viral video where she was seen crying uncontrollably while praying for her marriage, further deepening public concern.