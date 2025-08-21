Singer SYD KAMAU exposed! Baby mama caught him red-handed in bed with his secret male lover, a Safaricom employee





Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Popular singer Syd Kamau has been dragged into a messy scandal after his baby mama publicly exposed him for allegedly cheating on her with another man.

According to the baby mama, she once walked in on the musician red-handed in bed with his secret boyfriend, said to be a powerful Safaricom executive.

The shocking discovery, she claims, marked the end of their relationship.

She further disclosed that during their time together, Syd was jobless and spent most of his time at home.

On that day when the dramatic incident unfolded, she returned home unannounced and found him in a compromising situation with his male lover.

The bitter ex did not stop there-she accused the singer of being irresponsible, stating that he has not been providing for their daughter.

She also painted him as a serial manipulator, claiming he targets financially stable women, convinces them to invest in his so-called gas business, exploits them for money, and eventually dumps them.