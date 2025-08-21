Broke Former TPF contestant ALVAN LOVE spotted in Mombasa enjoying life with his boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Former Tusker Project Fame contestant, Alvan Love, was reportedly spotted in Mombasa with his boyfriend.

According to a source, the two looked relaxed and happy as they shopped at Quickmart Supermarket in Mombasa CBD, although they appeared to be avoiding cameras and prying eyes.

Reports indicate that Alvan, who has in recent years faced serious financial struggles and even battled homelessness, is currently being housed and supported by his boyfriend.

Alvan, once a household name during the glory days of TPF, has openly admitted to the difficulties of sustaining a career in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

Like many reality show contestants, he enjoyed fame and popularity during the competition, but later struggled to turn that fame into long-term commercial success.

