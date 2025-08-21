





Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has been thrust into the spotlight after a leaked video of his first wife, Saline, crying uncontrollably over marital woes went viral.

In the emotional clip, Saline is seen sobbing “like a child,” lamenting about her troubled marriage, with insiders claiming that the Governor is allegedly entangled with a string of women in both Bomet and Nairobi.

The dramatic video has sparked mixed reactions online, with a section of Kenyans sympathizing with Saline while others blasted the Governor for embarrassing his wife by engaging in extra-marital affairs despite his position as a public leader.

Sources close to the family reveal that cracks in the marriage have been widening for months, with Saline reportedly feeling abandoned and sidelined as Governor Barchok’s attention drifts elsewhere.

This leaked video has not only embarrassed the family but also threatens to dent Barchok’s political image

Watch the trending video.

Leaked VIDEO of Bomet Governor HILLARY BARCHOK first wife, SALINE, crying like a child over marital woes as it emerges that he has a string of women pic.twitter.com/59i7PjW7QA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 21, 2025

See photos of the Governor and his first wife during better times.









