SIMP!!! Man sends socialite HUDDAH MONROE Ksh 50,000 on M-Pesa just to secure a lunch date







Friday, August 22, 2025 - A lovestruck admirer of Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has caused a stir online after reportedly sending her Ksh 50,000 via M-Pesa just to secure a lunch date.

The man approached Huddah, showering her with compliments and expressing his desire to take her out for coffee or lunch.

But the beauty influencer was quick to set her terms - she charges Ksh 50,000 for a lunch date.

According to Huddah, the two-hour date package includes one hour of “photos and vibes,” but she reserves the right to choose the location.

She further instructed the admirer to send the money if he was serious about meeting her.

To the shock of many, the man wasted no time and wired the money.

Huddah later shared a screenshot of the M-Pesa statement on her socials, boldly declaring that she doesn’t entertain free meet-ups.





