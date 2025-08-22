Kunywa hizo pombe na mzee wako!! Barmaid shares messages from loyal customers who boycotted her business after bringing her husband to work







Friday, August 22, 2025 - A bar attendant has stirred online debate after revealing messages she allegedly received from loyal customers who vowed never to set foot in her bar again.

According to the lady, the fallout began after she brought her husband to her workplace.

The move did not sit well with some of her regular patrons, who accused her of “ruining the vibe”.

One of the messages read: “Kunywa hizo pombe na mzee wako,” suggesting that the customers felt uncomfortable by the sudden presence of her husband in what they considered their free space.

While some sympathized with her and called out the customers for being “entitled,” others argued that men frequent bars not just for drinks but also for the lively, carefree environment - something they felt her husband’s presence had disrupted.

