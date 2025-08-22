"Sijawahi patana na Governor"- MC GOGO finally breaks silence on SAKAJA affair rumors (VIDEO)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Popular Kenyan hype man, MC Gogo (real name Franklin Mark Gog), has been trending for all the wrong reasons lately.

The internet went wild after controversial blogger Maverick Aoko alleged that Gogo and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja have been enjoying secret meet-ups at lavish Airbnbs in the city’s swanky neighborhoods.

As expected, fans dove headfirst into the drama, side-eyeing some of MC Gogo’s daring outfits and feminine mannerisms.

Social media streets were on fire, with everyone throwing in their two cents.

But after weeks of letting the rumor simmer, Gogo has finally clapped back - and he’s not here for the drama.

Speaking to a popular YouTuber, the entertainer laughed off the allegations and set the record straight:

“Sijawahi patana na Governor Sakaja and we are not even friends.”

Well MC Gogo may have put the rumors to bed - at least for now.

Whether netizens will actually let it rest is another story.

Watch the video below.

Mc Gogopic.twitter.com/l5fP9QT05Q — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) August 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST