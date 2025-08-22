"Sijawahi patana na Governor"- MC GOGO finally breaks silence on SAKAJA affair rumors (VIDEO)

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Popular Kenyan hype man, MC Gogo (real name Franklin Mark Gog), has been trending for all the wrong reasons lately.
The internet went wild after controversial blogger Maverick
Aoko alleged that Gogo and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja have been enjoying
secret meet-ups at lavish Airbnbs in the city’s swanky neighborhoods.
As expected, fans dove headfirst into the drama, side-eyeing
some of MC Gogo’s daring outfits and feminine mannerisms.
Social media streets were on fire, with everyone throwing in
their two cents.
But after weeks of letting the rumor simmer, Gogo has
finally clapped back - and he’s not here for the drama.
Speaking to a popular YouTuber, the entertainer laughed off
the allegations and set the record straight:
“Sijawahi patana na Governor Sakaja and we are not even
friends.”
Well MC Gogo may have put the rumors to bed - at least for
now.
Whether netizens will actually let it rest is another story.
Watch the video below.
Mc Gogopic.twitter.com/l5fP9QT05Q— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) August 21, 2025
