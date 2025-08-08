SHOCKING RUMOUR!! A whistleblower exposes a DENNIS ITUMBI’s appetite for high school girls - Shocking encounter at State House Girls revealed







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A whistleblower has come forward with explosive claims about the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, alleging that he has an inappropriate interest in high school girls.

The whistleblower recalls an incident involving a student at State House Girls.

According to the source, Itumbi was spotted picking up the girl from the school during mid-term.

When questioned if he had a child enrolled there, Itumbi allegedly replied that he was “sponsoring” her.

The whistleblower says his casual demeanour with the student once they passed the school gate raised eyebrows.

Read the whistleblower’s account below.

