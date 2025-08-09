Interior CS MURKOMEN reveals what awaits GACHAGUA upon his return to Kenya from the U.S







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to record a statement immediately upon landing in Kenya over controversial terrorism claims he made while in the United States.

Speaking on Saturday during the Keiyo South Economic Empowerment Program, Murkomen said Gachagua must explain his allegations, including claims that Government officials held meetings with Al-Shabaab operatives.

“As soon as he lands in Kenya, he must record a statement to tell us exactly which meetings he is having with terrorists,” Murkomen said, accusing the former DP of using security matters to score political points abroad.

The directive comes after Gachagua alleged that President William Ruto met Al-Shabaab militia leaders during a visit to Mandera County.

Murkomen dismissed the remarks as reckless and damaging to Kenya’s reputation.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki backed the call, urging authorities to ensure Gachagua records a statement, saying anyone with information on terrorists must aid investigations.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba has also urged the DCI to arrest Gachagua, terming his comments a desperate attempt at political mileage.

Gachagua has been in the U.S since July 9th on a two-month tour meeting Kenyans in the diaspora and international partners.