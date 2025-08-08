LUO woman who gifted her daughter a Prado TX for scoring 413 marks in KCPE begs for money online after going broke







Friday, August 8, 2025 - In 2022, Connie Kabarry, wife to popular Luo musician Dola Kabarry, made headlines after splashing Ksh 7.4 million on a sleek Prado TX for her daughter, who had scored an impressive 413 marks in the KCPE exams.

Four years later, the tides have turned dramatically.

Connie has now taken to social media to plead for financial help, saying she needs money to start a business after going broke.

She also revealed that most of the friends who once surrounded her have now abandoned her, leaving her to face hard times alone.

Her dramatic fall from riches to rags has lit up social media, with some netizens sympathising with her, while others are reminding her of her past online arrogance, especially when she was “swimming in millions.”

