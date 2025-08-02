SHOCK as mother of one wakes up with swollen face, claims she was drugged and beaten in her sleep (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - A young mother of one woke up with a swollen face and bruises, claiming she was drugged and assaulted while she slept.

The woman recounted the terrifying ordeal in an emotional video that has since gone viral.

Speaking with visible injuries and a trembling voice, she described how she went to bed feeling perfectly fine, only to wake up disoriented, in pain, and with a swollen face.

She cursed her attacker and vowed that justice will be served, no matter how long it takes.

“To whoever did this to me: your day is coming. I will not rest until I get justice,” she said.

Watch the video.

