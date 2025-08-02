A lady cries for justice after Jomvu MP and RAILA’s ally, BADI TWALIB, grabbed their family land (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Jomvu Member of Parliament, Badi Twalib, a staunch ally of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is at the center of a growing land dispute that has sparked public outrage and cries for justice.

In a heartbreaking video making rounds on social media, a distressed woman accuses the legislator of forcefully taking over her family’s land in Mombasa.

He arrived at the site with goons and fenced part of the land in broad daylight.

The woman claims she has attempted to report the matter to local authorities, but no meaningful action has been taken.

She alleges that the matter has been swept under the carpet due to Badi Twalib’s political connections and influence in the county.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan lady speaks out in pain and fear after Jomvu MP Badi Twalib tried to grab her family's land in Mombasa! pic.twitter.com/5Z27yLwmSA — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST