Man reacts after spotting former primary school head girl who used to be harsh to him now selling Safaricom lines (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - A Kenyan man’s candid reaction upon meeting his former primary school head girl, now selling Safaricom SIM cards in the streets, has sparked mixed reactions online.

He recounted how the head girl, known for her strictness and perceived arrogance during their school days, was feared by many pupils.

Years later, he was stunned to bump into the same girl, now an adult, selling Safaricom lines in the streets to survive.

Life seems to have taken a toll on her.

Reactions online have been mixed; some users expressed sympathy and urged compassion, while others pointed to the encounter as a reminder that life paths can take unexpected turns regardless of past power or status.

Watch the video.

