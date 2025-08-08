Cheating LADY embarrassed in court after DNA results prove that her ex-boyfriend is not the father of her daughter – Ogopa Wanawake (VIDEO)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A dramatic paternity dispute has taken the internet by storm after a woman, confident that her ex-boyfriend fathered her child, was left embarrassed when DNA results proved otherwise.

The woman had taken the man to court, accusing him of denying responsibility.

He admitted to their past relationship but boldly claimed his "pull-out game" made fatherhood impossible.

Despite her insistence, the court-ordered test confirmed he was not the biological father.

The revelation sparked a frenzy online, with many, especially men, calling for mandatory DNA testing at birth.

Some shared stories of paternity surprises, while others revived the controversial phrase, “fear women.”

DNA tests should be compulsory after birth. pic.twitter.com/dVJhmxM0hJ — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) August 8, 2025

