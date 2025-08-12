SHAME! This PHOTO of Prime Cabinet Secretary MUSALIA MUDAVADI ‘launching’ a water tap has sparked outrage.







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - A photo of Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi launching a water tap has ignited outrage among Kenyans.

The viral image shows Mudavadi turning on the tap as senior state officials in his delegation applaud.

Critics have slammed the event as a waste of public funds, arguing that the cost of transporting the delegation, fuel for official vehicles, and related expenses likely outweighed the value of the small project.

Many expressed disappointment that a leader of Mudavadi’s stature would preside over such a minor launch, insisting that he should instead officiate major developments such as hospitals, schools or large-scale infrastructure projects.

See the photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST