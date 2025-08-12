Drama as heavily intoxicated KIKUYU LADY interrupts SAMIDOH’s performance at OJ Lounge - Pombe sio supu! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - What was meant to be a smooth night of live Mugithi at OJ Lounge quickly turned into unexpected drama when a heavily intoxicated Kikuyu lady disrupted Samidoh’s performance.

In the now-viral clip, the woman is seen grabbing hold of the Mugithi star and attempting to dance with him as he entertained his fans in the jam-packed club.

At one point, her antics went overboard, leaving the crowd both amused and visibly embarrassed.

Samidoh tried to keep the performance going, but the situation escalated to the point where security had to step in and escort her off the stage.

Watch the video.

Drama as heavily intoxicated KIKUYU LADY interrupts SAMIDOH’s performance at OJ Lounge pic.twitter.com/rn70nV3G4L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST