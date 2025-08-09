See how this well-endowed LUO LADY turned heads while dancing to a popular Ohangla tune - Her NYASH has left men salivating!







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Luo ladies are known for their fierce confidence and natural curves and they always turn heads especially on a night out.

One such stunner recently stole the spotlight in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her enviable curves.

In the now-viral video, the curvy queen is seen dancing to a popular Ohangla tune and netizens, especially men cannot have enough of the video.

Watch the video.

LADY turns heads while dancing to a popular Ohangla tune - Her NYASH has left men salivating! pic.twitter.com/oWJ0mZgk2D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST