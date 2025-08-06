Senator OKIYA OMTATAH outlines his radical reform agenda if elected Kenyan President in 2027

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has laid out an ambitious reform blueprint should he clinch the presidency in the 2027 General Election.
Speaking during a live interview on Citizen TV, Omtatah
stated that his first 100 days in office would focus on dismantling what he
called the “imperial presidency” and restoring constitutional control over
public finances.
Omtatah, known for his activist roots and legal battles
defending the Constitution, said his leadership will be anchored on Article
225(1), which calls for the creation of an independent Treasury, separate from
the Executive.
“You cannot have a devolved system and still have the
Treasury under the Executive.”
“That’s how the Presidency holds both the knife and the
cake,” he said, referencing Chinua Achebe.
He criticised the politicisation of development, where Government
resources are tied to political loyalty.
He promised that under his administration, no funds would
leave the Treasury without parliamentary approval and oversight by the
Controller of Budget.
Citing the Swahili version of the national anthem as
his ideological compass, Omtatah said his Presidency will be defined by strict
adherence to constitutional order.
He revealed that a presidential exploratory committee, which
he formed last year, has already toured 31 counties to assess public sentiment
and viability of his bid.
“I’m not running because I want a job. I’m running because
there’s urgent work to be done,” he said, adding that Kenya is facing an
“existential threat” requiring bold, constitutional leadership.
