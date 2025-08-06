Senator OKIYA OMTATAH outlines his radical reform agenda if elected Kenyan President in 2027







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has laid out an ambitious reform blueprint should he clinch the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a live interview on Citizen TV, Omtatah stated that his first 100 days in office would focus on dismantling what he called the “imperial presidency” and restoring constitutional control over public finances.

Omtatah, known for his activist roots and legal battles defending the Constitution, said his leadership will be anchored on Article 225(1), which calls for the creation of an independent Treasury, separate from the Executive.

“You cannot have a devolved system and still have the Treasury under the Executive.”

“That’s how the Presidency holds both the knife and the cake,” he said, referencing Chinua Achebe.

He criticised the politicisation of development, where Government resources are tied to political loyalty.

He promised that under his administration, no funds would leave the Treasury without parliamentary approval and oversight by the Controller of Budget.

Citing the Swahili version of the national anthem as his ideological compass, Omtatah said his Presidency will be defined by strict adherence to constitutional order.

He revealed that a presidential exploratory committee, which he formed last year, has already toured 31 counties to assess public sentiment and viability of his bid.

“I’m not running because I want a job. I’m running because there’s urgent work to be done,” he said, adding that Kenya is facing an “existential threat” requiring bold, constitutional leadership.