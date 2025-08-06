GACHAGUA sends a plea to President DONALD TRUMP over the appointment of a new U.S Ambassador to Kenya







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made a direct appeal to U.S President Donald Trump, asking him to appoint a principled and reform-minded Ambassador to Kenya.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, August 6th, Gachagua referenced the legacy of former U.S. envoy, Smith Hempstone, as the ideal model.

"We are appealing to President Donald Trump to give us an ambassador of the same caliber as Smith Hempstone, who stood with Kenyans during difficult times," Gachagua said.

Appointed by President George H.W. Bush, Hempstone served as U.S Ambassador to Kenya from 1989 to 1993, during the one-party rule of President Daniel arap Moi.

He became a vocal advocate for democratic reforms, condemning human rights abuses and linking U.S aid to progress on political freedoms.

At his first Fourth of July event in Nairobi, Hempstone read the U.S Declaration of Independence and emphasized Washington's support for multiparty democracy.

He also offered protection to opposition figures, including human rights lawyer, Gibson Kamau Kuria, helping them flee persecution.

Gachagua's remarks come as outgoing U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard prepares to conclude his diplomatic mission.

In a farewell video shared on July 18th, Dillard reflected on his experience in Kenya, calling it deeply personal and enriching.

"To serve here has been more than a diplomatic assignment - it’s been a journey of friendship, learning, and connection," he said.

The ambassadorial post remains vacant following Dillard's departure.