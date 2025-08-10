Detectives lay a trap for 2 drug traffickers at a bus booking office while collecting a parcel after getting a tip-off (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Law enforcement officers from Mombasa Central Police Station have nabbed two suspected drug traffickers, intercepting a sizeable haul of cannabis in the process.

The bust followed a tip-off from members of the public of a suspicious parcel from a bus that had just arrived at Mwembe Tayari from Homa Bay.

Sensing the package might contain narcotics, they promptly alerted the police.

Acting with the precision of hawks circling their prey, officers hurried to the booking office and quietly lay in wait for the suspects to claim their cargo.

It didn’t take long. Oblivious to the fact that the law was about to crash their day, the duo, identified as Pamela Akinyi Ochichi and Daniel Agolla Ogweno, arrived to collect the parcel.

In one swift move, officers pounced, arresting them and escorting both the suspects and their illicit bundle to the station.

Upon inspection, the package was found to contain multiple rolls of cannabis sativa.

The two are currently cooling their heels in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics are being detained as exhibits.