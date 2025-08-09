PHOTO of LINET NKATHA, the 20-year-old college student who was killed by her 36-year-old boyfriend before taking his own life

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Detectives in Juja, Kiambu County, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a 20-year-old female college student and a 36-year-old man in Witeithie Estate.
According to Juja Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Daniel
Ndege, the victim identified as Linet Nkatha, a student at TIBs College in
Thika, was found strangled.
Her boyfriend was later discovered hanging from the ceiling of the same
house with a manila rope.
Daniel Mwangi, a resident of Witeithie near the Tel Aviv
building where the incident occurred, said he was awakened by screams from a
neighbouring plot.
He was later informed that a man had killed a woman before
taking his own life.
Linet’s boyfriend left a handwritten note confessing to the
murder and requesting that detectives inform his mother about his death.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the two were in a romantic relationship and may have had a disagreement that escalated fatally.
