PHOTO of LINET NKATHA, the 20-year-old college student who was killed by her 36-year-old boyfriend before taking his own life





Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Detectives in Juja, Kiambu County, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a 20-year-old female college student and a 36-year-old man in Witeithie Estate.

According to Juja Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Daniel Ndege, the victim identified as Linet Nkatha, a student at TIBs College in Thika, was found strangled.

Her boyfriend was later discovered hanging from the ceiling of the same house with a manila rope.

Daniel Mwangi, a resident of Witeithie near the Tel Aviv building where the incident occurred, said he was awakened by screams from a neighbouring plot.

He was later informed that a man had killed a woman before taking his own life.

Linet’s boyfriend left a handwritten note confessing to the murder and requesting that detectives inform his mother about his death.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two were in a romantic relationship and may have had a disagreement that escalated fatally.