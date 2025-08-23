See how this hot Slay Queen turned heads in a club with her daring outfit! Nairobi Slay Queens can be bold (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Nairobi slay queens are known for their daring fashion choices and captivating energy when it comes to partying.

This trending video, captured in a popular city club, shows a bold lady turning up the heat on the dance floor, while dressed to impress.

In the clip, the confident lady can be seen vibing effortlessly to the music, her bold outfit commanding all the attention in the club.

The video has stirred mixed reactions - with some netizens applauding her confidence, while others felt she may have gone overboard in her bid to stand out given the current chilly weather in Nairobi.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST