These ones can steal your girlfriend - Netizens react to viral video of two LADIES getting cozy in a city club (WATCH)

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - A trending video of two ladies enjoying themselves at a Nairobi entertainment spot has sent social media into overdrive.
The clip shows the pair getting cozy on the dance floor,
vibing to the music with undeniable chemistry.
Their playful energy has sparked speculation online, with
some netizens cheekily suggesting that they looked like a couple having the
time of their lives.
Others - especially men - warned that such bold, confident
ladies could “steal your girlfriend without trying.”
Interestingly, scenes like this are becoming more common in
Nairobi’s nightlife, reflecting shifting relationship dynamics and the growing
confidence of women in social spaces.
