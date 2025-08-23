A LADY posts couple goals with her boyfriend, Dr. FRANKLINE MOKUA, only to find out that he has a string of other girlfriends - Ogopa Wanaume







What was meant to be a sweet "couple goals" moment has quickly turned into heartbreak and public drama after a young lady, identified as Wakio Kanyi, proudly paraded her boyfriend, Dr. Frankline Mokua, on social media, only for shocking revelations to surface.

Wakio had flaunted her love story on TikTok, sharing a romantic video of the two enjoying a road trip.

The clips left many netizens admiring their bond and praising them as the perfect couple.

But the fairytale was short-lived.

Moments after sharing the video, several other women boldly came forward claiming that they, too, were in relationships with the same man.

One of the women even reached out to Wakio, revealing that Mokua had told her Wakio was just an ex-girlfriend.

The drama has since sparked a heated online debate, with some sympathizing with Wakio for being embarrassed in public, while others mocked her for parading a man who was allegedly juggling multiple women.

WAKIO KANYI posts couple goals with her boyfriend, Dr. FRANKLINE MOKUA, only to find out that he has a string of other girlfriends - Ogopa Wanaume pic.twitter.com/QPAgQXJVWC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 23, 2025

