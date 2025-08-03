Road Rage! Truck drivers draw crude weapons after a heated altercation along a busy Kenyan highway (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Drama erupted along a busy Kenyan highway when two truck drivers were caught on camera engaging in a violent road rage incident that quickly escalated into a dangerous confrontation involving crude weapons.

In the now-viral video, one of the drivers is seen brandishing a rungu as he aggressively confronts his colleague, smashing the side mirror of the other truck in a fit of rage.

In response, the second driver draws a panga, intensifying the standoff as the two hurl insults and threats at each other.

Shocked motorists and onlookers watched in disbelief as the confrontation unfolded in the middle of the road, briefly disrupting traffic.

It's unclear what sparked the feud, but the scene turned chaotic, prompting calls for better conflict resolution training among long-distance drivers, and stricter enforcement of road discipline.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST