Road Rage! Truck drivers draw crude weapons after a heated altercation along a busy Kenyan highway (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Drama erupted along a busy Kenyan highway when two truck drivers were caught on camera engaging in a violent road rage incident that quickly escalated into a dangerous confrontation involving crude weapons.
In the now-viral video, one of the drivers is seen
brandishing a rungu as he aggressively confronts his colleague, smashing the
side mirror of the other truck in a fit of rage.
In response, the second driver draws a panga, intensifying
the standoff as the two hurl insults and threats at each other.
Shocked motorists and onlookers watched in disbelief as the
confrontation unfolded in the middle of the road, briefly disrupting traffic.
It's unclear what sparked the feud, but the scene turned
chaotic, prompting calls for better conflict resolution training among
long-distance drivers, and stricter enforcement of road discipline.
Watch the video.
Road Rage! pic.twitter.com/nJzn5umaW2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments