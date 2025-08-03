The moment an Uber Driver was involved in a violent altercation with a female traffic police officer (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A dramatic video has surfaced showing a violent altercation between an Uber driver and a female traffic police officer.

The clip, which has quickly gone viral, captures the heated confrontation as the two exchanged words before things escalated into a physical struggle.

Bystanders can be heard shouting in disbelief as the situation spiraled out of control.

Eyewitnesses claim the officer had attempted to arrest the driver over a traffic violation, leading to resistance and the ensuing chaos.

Watch the video.

Uber Driver vs a female traffic police officer pic.twitter.com/62r85mcY1t — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST