The moment an Uber Driver was involved in a violent altercation with a female traffic police officer (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A dramatic video has surfaced showing a violent altercation between an Uber driver and a female traffic police officer.
The clip, which has quickly gone viral, captures the heated
confrontation as the two exchanged words before things escalated into a
physical struggle.
Bystanders can be heard shouting in disbelief as the
situation spiraled out of control.
Eyewitnesses claim the officer had attempted to arrest the
driver over a traffic violation, leading to resistance and the ensuing chaos.
Watch the video.
Uber Driver vs a female traffic police officer pic.twitter.com/62r85mcY1t— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025
