Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Chogoria Ward MCA, Frankline Mawira, has sparked mixed reactions online after distributing packets of maize flour (“unga”) branded with his photo and name to residents in his ward.

In what appears to be a well-planned publicity move, Mawira's face appears prominently on each packet.

Critics have questioned the ethics of using relief aid for political mileage.

“Is it help or is it a campaign?” one user commented.

See the trending photo.





